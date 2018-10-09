Top Stories
Tue, 09 October 2018 at 11:45 pm

Taylor Swift's AMAs Date is Pregnant Friend Claire Winter

Taylor Swift's AMAs Date is Pregnant Friend Claire Winter

Taylor Swift gets a hug from her friend Claire Winter Kislinger after winning an award at the 2018 American Music Awards on Tuesday (October 9) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The 28-year-old singer brought her friend as her date to the awards show and even gave her a shout-out during an acceptance speech.

While accepting the award for Favorite Album – Pop/Rock, Taylor talked about the process of writing the album reputation.

“I was surrounded by friends and family and loved ones who never loved me less based on the fluctuations of public opinion. And those people all know who they are,” Taylor said. “One of those people is my date tonight. Her name is Claire and she’s very pregnant. So this is her son’s first awards show!”

Taylor won four awards during the show to break the record for most AMAs wins by a female artist. She currently has 23 awards!
Credit: Kevin Mazur; Photos: Getty
