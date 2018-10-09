Taylor Swift's Political Instagram Post Had Huge Impact on Voter Registration

Top Stories
Taylor Swift‘s political Instagram statement had an impact on voter registration!

“We are up to 65,000 registrations in a single 24-hour period since T. Swift’s post,” Kamari Guthrie, director of communications for Vote.org, told Buzzfeed. “Vote.org saw [Tennessee] registrations spike specifically since Taylor‘s post.”

For context, in the entire month of August, only 56,669 people registered to vote. That means Taylor’s post contributed to a massive rise in registrations in just a short period of time. Specifically for the state of Tennessee, where Taylor will be voting, they received 5,183 registrations in state this month with 2,144 of those registrations coming after Taylor‘s Instagram statement.

“Thank God for Taylor Swift,” Kamari added.
