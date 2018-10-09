The Chainsmokers & Zedd Suit Up for American Music Awards 2018!

The Chainsmokers hit the red carpet as they step out for the 2018 American Music Awards on Tuesday (October 9) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The guys – Alex Pall and Andrew Taggart – were also joined at awards show by fellow EDM DJ Zedd.

The Chainsmokers and Zedd are both nominated for Favorite Electronic/Dance Music Artist.

FYI: Andrew and Alex are both in Etro suits, Christian Louboutin shoes, and Jennifer Fisher chains. Zedd is wearing Saint Laurent.