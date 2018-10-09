Top Stories
Tue, 09 October 2018 at 3:54 pm

The Weeknd & Bella Hadid Hold Hands While Celebrating Her Birthday

The Weeknd & Bella Hadid Hold Hands While Celebrating Her Birthday

Bella Hadid shows off her smile while holding hands with boyfriend The Weeknd on Tuesday (October 9) in New York City.

The 22-year-old model and her 28-year-old boyfriend celebrated her birthday with brunch at Sadelle’s.

Earlier in the day, Bella and The Weeknd were seen holding hands as they left her apartment building.

In case you missed it, The Weeknd wished his girlfriend “Happy Birthday” with a short and sweet message on Instagram with photos and video of the couple.

The couple was last seen together leaving the Four Seasons Residences the week before.
