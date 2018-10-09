The Weeknd Wishes 'Angel' Bella Hadid a Happy Birthday!

Bella Hadid is celebrating her 22nd birthday on Tuesday (October 9) and her boyfriend The Weeknd is wishing her a happy birthday on Instagram!

The 28-year-old singer, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, posted a slideshow of videos and photos featuring him and Bella throughout their relationship. This selfie is included in the collection.

“happy birthday Angel 🖤❤️,” The Weeknd captioned the post.

Bella and The Weeknd began dating in early 2015 and then split in November 2016. They rekindled their relationship this past summer. We love seeing them back together!