'This Is Us' Stars Cover 'Glamour' November 2018

The stars of This Is Us – Chrissy Metz, Susan Kelechi Watson, and Mandy Moore – are on the cover of Glamour‘s November 2018 issue.

Here’s what the stars had to share with the mag…

Mandy, on breaking out of the teen mold: “This is Us has allowed me to show people that I’m not perpetually stuck in the realm of teen romantic comedies. I’m a woman now. I’ve been married and divorced. I’ve had ups and downs, professionally and personally. I don’t feel guilty for it. I don’t fault myself for it…I found my way out. And when I did, things opened back up again.”

Chrissy, on weight: “People who have never been overweight don’t understand what it all entails. They think you’re just sitting in the corner and all you do is eat. My thing is: let’s get to the real issues—because the food is the symptom; it’s not the issue. Everyone’s filling a void with something.”

Susan, on her character Beth: “It’s always really cool as an actor to have a character that people want to see the best for. To know that people are behind her, to know that people are rocking with her and get her.”

