Tue, 09 October 2018 at 1:38 pm

'This Is Us' Stars Cover 'Glamour' November 2018

'This Is Us' Stars Cover 'Glamour' November 2018

The stars of This Is UsChrissy Metz, Susan Kelechi Watson, and Mandy Moore – are on the cover of Glamour‘s November 2018 issue.

Here’s what the stars had to share with the mag…

Mandy, on breaking out of the teen mold: “This is Us has allowed me to show people that I’m not perpetually stuck in the realm of teen romantic comedies. I’m a woman now. I’ve been married and divorced. I’ve had ups and downs, professionally and personally. I don’t feel guilty for it. I don’t fault myself for it…I found my way out. And when I did, things opened back up again.”

Chrissy, on weight: “People who have never been overweight don’t understand what it all entails. They think you’re just sitting in the corner and all you do is eat. My thing is: let’s get to the real issues—because the food is the symptom; it’s not the issue. Everyone’s filling a void with something.”

Susan, on her character Beth: “It’s always really cool as an actor to have a character that people want to see the best for. To know that people are behind her, to know that people are rocking with her and get her.”

For more from the stars, visit Glamour.com.
Credit: Victor Demarchelier
Posted to: Chrissy Metz, Magazine, Mandy Moore, Susan Kelechi Watson

