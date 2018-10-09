Top Stories
Dakota Johnson Not Pregnant with Chris Martin's Baby Amid Reports of a Gender Reveal Party

Ben Affleck Vacations with Shauna Sexton After Completing Rehab Stay - See the Photos!

Princess Eugenie's Wedding Guest List: Which Celebrities Will Attend This Weekend's Royal Wedding?

Tina Fey Gets Spooky at Walt Disney World Halloween Bash!

Tina Fey is kicking of her Halloween celebrations at Disney World!

The Emmy award-winning actress and director stopped by Magic Kingdom park on Monday evening (October 8) in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

Tina showed her holiday spirit as she posed with Vampirina as part of Mickey’s-Not-So-Scary Halloween Party.

She looked cute in a Halloween-themed pair of Mickey Mouse ears.

Earlier in the month, Tina helped celebrate Mean Girls day with actor Jonathan Bennett and the Broadway cast. Check out the fun photos!
Photos: David Roark
