Top Stories
2018 American Music Awards - Full Coverage!

2018 American Music Awards - Full Coverage!

Ben Affleck Ends Things with Shauna Sexton - Find Out Why

Ben Affleck Ends Things with Shauna Sexton - Find Out Why

Emma Watson Begins Filming 'Little Women' - First Look Set Photos!

Emma Watson Begins Filming 'Little Women' - First Look Set Photos!

Tue, 09 October 2018 at 8:54 pm

Tracee Ellis Ross Performs a Dance Medley at AMAs 2018!

Tracee Ellis Ross Performs a Dance Medley at AMAs 2018!

Tracee Ellis Ross shows off her dance moves while performing at the 2018 American Music Awards on Tuesday (October 9) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The black-ish actress is hosting the event tonight and she did a dance medley of a bunch of hit songs at the top of the show.

Tracee‘s medley included Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow,” Childish Gambino’s “This Is America,” The Carters’ “Apes–t,” Aretha Franklin’s “Respect,” Ciara’s “Level Up,” Bruno Mars’ “Uptown Funk,” and Beyonce’s “Run the Word (Girls).”

You can check out photos from the performance in the gallery!
Just Jared on Facebook
tracee ellis ross dance medley amas 2018 01
tracee ellis ross dance medley amas 2018 02
tracee ellis ross dance medley amas 2018 03
tracee ellis ross dance medley amas 2018 04
tracee ellis ross dance medley amas 2018 05
tracee ellis ross dance medley amas 2018 06
tracee ellis ross dance medley amas 2018 07
tracee ellis ross dance medley amas 2018 08
tracee ellis ross dance medley amas 2018 09
tracee ellis ross dance medley amas 2018 10
tracee ellis ross dance medley amas 2018 11
tracee ellis ross dance medley amas 2018 12
tracee ellis ross dance medley amas 2018 13
tracee ellis ross dance medley amas 2018 14
tracee ellis ross dance medley amas 2018 15
tracee ellis ross dance medley amas 2018 16
tracee ellis ross dance medley amas 2018 17
tracee ellis ross dance medley amas 2018 18
tracee ellis ross dance medley amas 2018 19
tracee ellis ross dance medley amas 2018 20
tracee ellis ross dance medley amas 2018 21
tracee ellis ross dance medley amas 2018 22
tracee ellis ross dance medley amas 2018 23
tracee ellis ross dance medley amas 2018 24
tracee ellis ross dance medley amas 2018 25

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 American Music Awards, American Music Awards, Tracee Ellis Ross

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Donald Trump says he likes Taylor Swift less after her political post - TMZ
  • Bella Hadid got birthday wishes from boyfriend The Weeknd - Just Jared Jr
  • Jennifer Garner said yes to everything on The Ellen Show - TooFab
  • Get to know Chewing Gum star Michaela Coel - Lainey Gossip
  • Troian Bellisario welcomes baby girl with husband Patrick J. Adams - Just Jared Jr
  • Are Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx moving into a $56 Million NYC penthouse? - Gossip Cop