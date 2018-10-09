Tracee Ellis Ross Performs a Dance Medley at AMAs 2018!

Tracee Ellis Ross shows off her dance moves while performing at the 2018 American Music Awards on Tuesday (October 9) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The black-ish actress is hosting the event tonight and she did a dance medley of a bunch of hit songs at the top of the show.

Tracee‘s medley included Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow,” Childish Gambino’s “This Is America,” The Carters’ “Apes–t,” Aretha Franklin’s “Respect,” Ciara’s “Level Up,” Bruno Mars’ “Uptown Funk,” and Beyonce’s “Run the Word (Girls).”

You can check out photos from the performance in the gallery!