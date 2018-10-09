Vanessa Hudgens & Austin Butler Start Their Week with a Workout

Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler head to lunch in their workout clothes on Monday afternoon (October 8) in Studio City, Calif.

The longtime couple went for a workout that morning and they’re definitely kicking off their week in the right way!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Vanessa Hudgens

Halloween is just a few weeks away and we can’t wait to see what Vanessa has up her sleeves this year. She is always a big fan of dressing up and has some of the best costumes each and every year.