Tue, 09 October 2018 at 3:17 am

Vanessa Hudgens & Austin Butler Start Their Week with a Workout

Vanessa Hudgens & Austin Butler Start Their Week with a Workout

Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler head to lunch in their workout clothes on Monday afternoon (October 8) in Studio City, Calif.

The longtime couple went for a workout that morning and they’re definitely kicking off their week in the right way!

Halloween is just a few weeks away and we can’t wait to see what Vanessa has up her sleeves this year. She is always a big fan of dressing up and has some of the best costumes each and every year.
Photos: BackGrid USA
