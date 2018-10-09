Top Stories
2018 American Music Awards - Full Coverage!

Ben Affleck Ends Things with Shauna Sexton - Find Out Why

Emma Watson Begins Filming 'Little Women' - First Look Set Photos!

Tue, 09 October 2018 at 6:34 pm

Vanessa Hudgens Goes Pretty in Pink for American Music Awards 2018

Vanessa Hudgens stuns on the red carpet as she arrives at the 2018 American Music Awards on Tuesday (October 9) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The 29-year-old actress and singer went glam in silk, baby pink gown as she stepped out for the awards show.

Vanessa is set to hit the stage during the awards show to present.

Make sure to watch the show at 8/7c on ABC!

You can check out the full list of nominees here.

FYI: Vanessa is wearing a Cushnie dress.
Photos: Getty
