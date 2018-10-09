Tue, 09 October 2018 at 6:34 pm
Vanessa Hudgens Goes Pretty in Pink for American Music Awards 2018
Vanessa Hudgens stuns on the red carpet as she arrives at the 2018 American Music Awards on Tuesday (October 9) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
The 29-year-old actress and singer went glam in silk, baby pink gown as she stepped out for the awards show.
Vanessa is set to hit the stage during the awards show to present.
Make sure to watch the show at 8/7c on ABC!
You can check out the full list of nominees here.
FYI: Vanessa is wearing a Cushnie dress.
