XXXTentacion's Mom Accepts His Posthumous Award for Favorite Soul/R&B Album at American Music Awards 2018 - Watch

XXXTentacion‘s family is accepting an award on the late rapper’s behalf at the 2018 American Music Awards on Tuesday (October 9) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

“I’m so nervous, you guys…I am honored to accept this award on behalf of my son. I would like to thank the AMAs, his fans, and to everyone who made this possible,” his mother Cleopatra Bernard said while tearing up and accepting the award.

In June, the late entertainer was shopping for a motorcycle in Miami, Fla. when a gunman ran up to his car and opened fire.

Watch his mother accept the award below.