Top Stories
2018 American Music Awards - Full Coverage!

2018 American Music Awards - Full Coverage!

Ben Affleck Ends Things with Shauna Sexton - Find Out Why

Ben Affleck Ends Things with Shauna Sexton - Find Out Why

Emma Watson Begins Filming 'Little Women' - First Look Set Photos!

Emma Watson Begins Filming 'Little Women' - First Look Set Photos!

Tue, 09 October 2018 at 10:49 pm

XXXTentacion's Mom Accepts His Posthumous Award for Favorite Soul/R&B Album at American Music Awards 2018 - Watch

XXXTentacion's Mom Accepts His Posthumous Award for Favorite Soul/R&B Album at American Music Awards 2018 - Watch

XXXTentacion‘s family is accepting an award on the late rapper’s behalf at the 2018 American Music Awards on Tuesday (October 9) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

“I’m so nervous, you guys…I am honored to accept this award on behalf of my son. I would like to thank the AMAs, his fans, and to everyone who made this possible,” his mother Cleopatra Bernard said while tearing up and accepting the award.

In June, the late entertainer was shopping for a motorcycle in Miami, Fla. when a gunman ran up to his car and opened fire.

Watch his mother accept the award below.
Just Jared on Facebook
xxxtentacion family american music awards 2018 01

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: 2018 American Music Awards, American Music Awards, Cleopatra Bernard, XXXTENTACION

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Donald Trump says he likes Taylor Swift less after her political post - TMZ
  • Bella Hadid got birthday wishes from boyfriend The Weeknd - Just Jared Jr
  • Jennifer Garner said yes to everything on The Ellen Show - TooFab
  • Get to know Chewing Gum star Michaela Coel - Lainey Gossip
  • Troian Bellisario welcomes baby girl with husband Patrick J. Adams - Just Jared Jr
  • Are Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx moving into a $56 Million NYC penthouse? - Gossip Cop