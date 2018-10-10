'A Star Is Born' Soundtrack Expected to Debut at Number One!

The soundtrack for Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper‘s new movie A Star Is Born is expected to debut at number one on the Billboard 200 chart!

The album is facing competition this week from new albums from Twenty One Pilots and Eric Church, so experts originally did not expect A Star Is Born to top the charts.

Now, the movie is getting so much great word of mouth that the soundtrack is selling big numbers and it looks like it will secure the top spot on the chart!

A Star Is Born will likely sell more than 200,000 copies in its first week of sales, according to Variety. This number does not include streaming, which will be factored in for the Billboard chart.