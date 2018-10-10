Anthony Ramos to Play Usnavi in 'In the Heights' Movie!

Anthony Ramos has joined the cast of the upcoming film adaptation of the Broadway musical In the Heights!

The film is based on the 2005 musical written by Lin-Manuel Miranda. He made his Broadway debut in the show, which takes place in New York City’s Washington Heights and follows “a bodega owner who is closing his store and retiring to the Dominican Republic after inheriting his grandmother’s fortune.”

Variety is reporting that Anthony is taking on Lin-Manuel‘s role of Usnavi.

Anthony starred in Hamilton alongside Lin-Manuel and he played the role of Usnavi this past summer in the Kennedy Center production of In the Heights. You may have recently seen Anthony in A Star is Born as Ally’s best friend.