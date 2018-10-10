Top Stories
Channing Tatum & Jessie J: New Couple Alert?!

Kylie Jenner Makes a Big Reveal About Her Lips

Enrique Iglesias Talks About Sex Life with Anna Kournikova After Welcoming Their Twins

Something Happened with the Extras on the 'Joker' Set (Details)

Wed, 10 October 2018 at 8:48 pm

Ariana Grande Says Her Fifth Album Will Be Released This Year

Ariana Grande may be dropping new music way sooner than anyone thought!

The 25-year-old singer released her fourth studio album, Sweetener, back in August 2018, but she might be releasing her fifth album before the end of the year.

A celebrity photographer in New York City caught Ariana on Wednesday (October 10) and asked her, “Ari, are we getting another album before the end of the year?”

Ariana looked back and said, “Yes!” The photographer then said, “I’m excited” and she responded, “Me too!”

In other Ariana news, she just dropped a video of her pet pig set to the tune of her song “breathin.” Watch now!
