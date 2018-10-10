Barbra Streisand Debuts Video for New Song 'Don't Lie to Me'

Barbra Streisand recently released her new song “Don’t Lie to Me” and now she has dropped a music video!

The legendary entertainer is getting political with both the song and the video, which shows images of protests and President Trump‘s contradictions.

“I just can’t stand what’s going on,” Barbra previously told the Associated Press about how Trump inspired the song. “His assault on our democracy, our institutions, our founders — I think we’re in a fight. … We’re in a war for the soul of America.”

“Don’t Lie to Me” is featured on Barbra‘s upcoming album Walls.