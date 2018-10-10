Top Stories
AMAs Best Dressed 2018 - 10 Must-See Red Carpet Looks!

AMAs Best Dressed 2018 - 10 Must-See Red Carpet Looks!

Lana Del Rey &amp; Azealia Banks Battle It Out on Social Media

Lana Del Rey & Azealia Banks Battle It Out on Social Media

2018 American Music Awards - Full Coverage!

2018 American Music Awards - Full Coverage!

Emma Watson Begins Filming 'Little Women' - First Look Set Photos!

Emma Watson Begins Filming 'Little Women' - First Look Set Photos!

Wed, 10 October 2018 at 6:00 am

Barbra Streisand Debuts Video for New Song 'Don't Lie to Me'

Barbra Streisand Debuts Video for New Song 'Don't Lie to Me'

Barbra Streisand recently released her new song “Don’t Lie to Me” and now she has dropped a music video!

The legendary entertainer is getting political with both the song and the video, which shows images of protests and President Trump‘s contradictions.

“I just can’t stand what’s going on,” Barbra previously told the Associated Press about how Trump inspired the song. “His assault on our democracy, our institutions, our founders — I think we’re in a fight. … We’re in a war for the soul of America.”

“Don’t Lie to Me” is featured on Barbra‘s upcoming album Walls.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Barbra Streisand, Music, Music Video, Video

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Harvey Weinstein was spotted trying to keep a low profile in Connecticut - TMZ
  • This DWTS Jr dancer has Kim Kardashian's vote! - Just Jared Jr
  • People are totally freaking out about this celeb's rare appearance at the 2018 AMAs - TooFab
  • Busy Philipps is opening up about a lot in her upcoming memoir - Lainey Gossip
  • You're going to have to wait a little longer for new Lauren Jauregui music - Just Jared Jr
  • This couple did not get secretly married - Gossip Cop