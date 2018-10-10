Ben Affleck Steps Out After Splitting With Shauna Sexton

Ben Affleck is focusing on his sobriety after his split with Shauna Sexton.

The 46-year-old actor waved to the cameras while arriving at a rehab check in on Wednesday morning (October 10) in Los Angeles.

The day before, Ben was also spotted at the same rehab facility with a therapist.

That day, it was also announced that Ben and Shauna had parted ways after their short vacation to Montana.

Ben reportedly wants to continue to work on himself and focus is on his sobriety, family and his next project.