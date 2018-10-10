Brian Tyree Henry Joins 'Godzilla vs. Kong' Cast!

Brian Tyree Henry has joined the cast of the upcoming movie Godzilla vs. Kong!

The 36-year-old Emmy-nominated actor, best known for his work in Atlanta and This Is Us, will be playing a “significant role” in the film alongside Millie Bobby Brown, according to Variety.

Godzilla vs. Kong is set to hit theaters on May 22, 2020. The upcoming Godzilla sequel, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, will be released first on May 31, 2019.

Brian will soon be seen in the movies Widows and If Beale Street Could Talk, both of which are getting a lot of Oscars buzz.