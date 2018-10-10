Top Stories
AMAs Best Dressed 2018 - 10 Must-See Red Carpet Looks!

AMAs Best Dressed 2018 - 10 Must-See Red Carpet Looks!

Enrique Iglesias Talks About Sex Life with Anna Kournikova After Welcoming Their Twins

Enrique Iglesias Talks About Sex Life with Anna Kournikova After Welcoming Their Twins

Kylie Jenner Makes a Big Reveal About Her Lips

Kylie Jenner Makes a Big Reveal About Her Lips

Something Happened with the Extras on the 'Joker' Set (Details)

Something Happened with the Extras on the 'Joker' Set (Details)

Wed, 10 October 2018 at 11:44 am

Camila Cabello Drops Music Video For Orchestral Version of 'Consequences' - Watch Now!

Camila Cabello Drops Music Video For Orchestral Version of 'Consequences' - Watch Now!

Camila Cabello just dropped a touching music video for the orchestral version of her song “Consequences” and it stars Dylan Sprouse!

In the vid, the 21-year-old songstress, who just won big at the AMAs, reflects on a past relationship as she moves through the seasons.

Camila watches the relationship unfold as ghostly versions of the couple appear in front of her eyes.

“my videos are pretty much what the inside of my brain looks like. this is what it looked like in my brain while i was trying to move on. thank you @dylansprouse for being amazing and wanting to be in my video 💙,” Camila wrote on her Twitter.

Watch the entire music video below…
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Camila Cabello, Dylan Sprouse, Music, Music Video

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Harvey Weinstein was spotted trying to keep a low profile in Connecticut - TMZ
  • This DWTS Jr dancer has Kim Kardashian's vote! - Just Jared Jr
  • People are totally freaking out about this celeb's rare appearance at the 2018 AMAs - TooFab
  • Busy Philipps is opening up about a lot in her upcoming memoir - Lainey Gossip
  • You're going to have to wait a little longer for new Lauren Jauregui music - Just Jared Jr
  • This couple did not get secretly married - Gossip Cop