Camila Cabello Drops Music Video For Orchestral Version of 'Consequences' - Watch Now!

Camila Cabello just dropped a touching music video for the orchestral version of her song “Consequences” and it stars Dylan Sprouse!

In the vid, the 21-year-old songstress, who just won big at the AMAs, reflects on a past relationship as she moves through the seasons.

Camila watches the relationship unfold as ghostly versions of the couple appear in front of her eyes.

“my videos are pretty much what the inside of my brain looks like. this is what it looked like in my brain while i was trying to move on. thank you @dylansprouse for being amazing and wanting to be in my video 💙,” Camila wrote on her Twitter.

Watch the entire music video below…