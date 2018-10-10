Top Stories
Kylie Jenner Makes a Big Reveal About Her Lips

Kylie Jenner Makes a Big Reveal About Her Lips

Enrique Iglesias Talks About Sex Life with Anna Kournikova After Welcoming Their Twins

Enrique Iglesias Talks About Sex Life with Anna Kournikova After Welcoming Their Twins

AMAs Best Dressed 2018 - 10 Must-See Red Carpet Looks!

AMAs Best Dressed 2018 - 10 Must-See Red Carpet Looks!

Something Happened with the Extras on the 'Joker' Set (Details)

Something Happened with the Extras on the 'Joker' Set (Details)

Wed, 10 October 2018 at 2:19 pm

Cardi B Couples Up With Offset After Incredible Night at the AMAs!

Cardi B Couples Up With Offset After Incredible Night at the AMAs!

Cardi B and husband Offset hit the town after a night at the American Music Awards!

The couple was spotted sticking close to each other while arriving at a nightclub on Tuesday evening (October 10) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Cardi B

Cardi had changed out of her elaborate red carpet outfit and into a figure-hugging black dress.

Earlier in the evening, Cardi took home Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Artist as well as Favorite Song – Rap/Hip-Hop for “Bodak Yellow.”

During her acceptance speech, Cardi gave a cute shoutout to Offset as well as their daughter Kulture.

“I really want to thank my daughter. And not just because she’s my daughter but because when I was pregnant, I was just so influenced to be like, ‘Yo I gotta do this. I gotta show people wrong. I gotta prove people wrong. ‘Cause they said I wasn’t gonna make it after I had a baby,” Cardi said on stage.

Make sure to also check out her epic performance of “I Like It.”
Just Jared on Facebook
cardi b offset amas after party 01
cardi b offset amas after party 02
cardi b offset amas after party 03
cardi b offset amas after party 04
cardi b offset amas after party 05
cardi b offset amas after party 06

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Cardi B, Offset

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Harvey Weinstein was spotted trying to keep a low profile in Connecticut - TMZ
  • This DWTS Jr dancer has Kim Kardashian's vote! - Just Jared Jr
  • People are totally freaking out about this celeb's rare appearance at the 2018 AMAs - TooFab
  • Busy Philipps is opening up about a lot in her upcoming memoir - Lainey Gossip
  • You're going to have to wait a little longer for new Lauren Jauregui music - Just Jared Jr
  • This couple did not get secretly married - Gossip Cop