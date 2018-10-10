Cardi B Couples Up With Offset After Incredible Night at the AMAs!

Cardi B and husband Offset hit the town after a night at the American Music Awards!

The couple was spotted sticking close to each other while arriving at a nightclub on Tuesday evening (October 10) in Los Angeles.

Cardi had changed out of her elaborate red carpet outfit and into a figure-hugging black dress.

Earlier in the evening, Cardi took home Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Artist as well as Favorite Song – Rap/Hip-Hop for “Bodak Yellow.”

During her acceptance speech, Cardi gave a cute shoutout to Offset as well as their daughter Kulture.

“I really want to thank my daughter. And not just because she’s my daughter but because when I was pregnant, I was just so influenced to be like, ‘Yo I gotta do this. I gotta show people wrong. I gotta prove people wrong. ‘Cause they said I wasn’t gonna make it after I had a baby,” Cardi said on stage.

