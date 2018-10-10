Carey Mulligan Premieres 'Wildlife' in L.A. with Paul Dano & Zoe Kazan!

Carey Mulligan joins filmmakers and real-life couple Paul Dano and Zoe Kazan on the red carpet at the premiere of their movie Wildlife on Tuesday (October 9) in Los Angeles.

Paul directed the movie and co-wrote the film with Zoe. The film stars Carey and Jake Gyllenhaal.

Other stars who stepped out for the event were Thora Birch, Mamie Gummer, Grace Gummer, and Zoe‘s The Big Sick co-star Kumail Nanjiani and his co-writer and wife Emily V. Gordon.

In Wildlife, a boy witnesses his parents’ marriage falling apart after his mother finds another man. The film will get a limited released on October 19.