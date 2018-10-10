Top Stories
AMAs Best Dressed 2018 - 10 Must-See Red Carpet Looks!

AMAs Best Dressed 2018 - 10 Must-See Red Carpet Looks!

Lana Del Rey &amp; Azealia Banks Battle It Out on Social Media

Lana Del Rey & Azealia Banks Battle It Out on Social Media

2018 American Music Awards - Full Coverage!

2018 American Music Awards - Full Coverage!

Emma Watson Begins Filming 'Little Women' - First Look Set Photos!

Emma Watson Begins Filming 'Little Women' - First Look Set Photos!

Wed, 10 October 2018 at 3:21 am

Carey Mulligan Premieres 'Wildlife' in L.A. with Paul Dano & Zoe Kazan!

Carey Mulligan Premieres 'Wildlife' in L.A. with Paul Dano & Zoe Kazan!

Carey Mulligan joins filmmakers and real-life couple Paul Dano and Zoe Kazan on the red carpet at the premiere of their movie Wildlife on Tuesday (October 9) in Los Angeles.

Paul directed the movie and co-wrote the film with Zoe. The film stars Carey and Jake Gyllenhaal.

Other stars who stepped out for the event were Thora Birch, Mamie Gummer, Grace Gummer, and Zoe‘s The Big Sick co-star Kumail Nanjiani and his co-writer and wife Emily V. Gordon.

In Wildlife, a boy witnesses his parents’ marriage falling apart after his mother finds another man. The film will get a limited released on October 19.
Just Jared on Facebook
carey mulligan wildlife la premiere 01
carey mulligan wildlife la premiere 02
carey mulligan wildlife la premiere 03
carey mulligan wildlife la premiere 04
carey mulligan wildlife la premiere 05
carey mulligan wildlife la premiere 06
carey mulligan wildlife la premiere 07
carey mulligan wildlife la premiere 08
carey mulligan wildlife la premiere 09
carey mulligan wildlife la premiere 10
carey mulligan wildlife la premiere 11
carey mulligan wildlife la premiere 12
carey mulligan wildlife la premiere 13
carey mulligan wildlife la premiere 14
carey mulligan wildlife la premiere 15
carey mulligan wildlife la premiere 16
carey mulligan wildlife la premiere 17
carey mulligan wildlife la premiere 18
carey mulligan wildlife la premiere 19
carey mulligan wildlife la premiere 20
carey mulligan wildlife la premiere 21
carey mulligan wildlife la premiere 22
carey mulligan wildlife la premiere 23
carey mulligan wildlife la premiere 24
carey mulligan wildlife la premiere 25
carey mulligan wildlife la premiere 26
carey mulligan wildlife la premiere 27
carey mulligan wildlife la premiere 28
carey mulligan wildlife la premiere 29
carey mulligan wildlife la premiere 30
carey mulligan wildlife la premiere 31

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Carey Mulligan, Emily V. Gordon, Grace Gummer, Kumail Nanjiani, Mamie Gummer, Paul Dano, thora birch, Zoe Kazan

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Donald Trump says he likes Taylor Swift less after her political post - TMZ
  • Bella Hadid got birthday wishes from boyfriend The Weeknd - Just Jared Jr
  • Jennifer Garner said yes to everything on The Ellen Show - TooFab
  • Get to know Chewing Gum star Michaela Coel - Lainey Gossip
  • Troian Bellisario welcomes baby girl with husband Patrick J. Adams - Just Jared Jr
  • Are Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx moving into a $56 Million NYC penthouse? - Gossip Cop