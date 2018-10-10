Top Stories
Channing Tatum & Jessie J: New Couple Alert?!

Wed, 10 October 2018 at 5:44 pm

Channing Tatum and Jessie J are reportedly dating!

The 38-year-old actor has been joining Jessie, 30, on the road for her current tour, according to Us Weekly.

Channing was spotted at Jessie‘s concerts in Seattle and Salt Like City this past week. The rumored new couple was spotted playing mini-golf together over the weekend in Seattle, according to a fan on Twitter.

It’s not clear when Channing and Jessie first met, but the report claims they have been “seeing each other for a couple months.” Jessie actually presented an award to Channing at the MTV Movie Awards back in 2015 and you can check out that photo in the gallery.

Channing and his ex Jenna Dewan announced this past April that they were separating following nine years of marriage.

We have reached out to reps for both stars for comment on the story.
