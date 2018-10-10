Top Stories
AMAs Best Dressed 2018 - 10 Must-See Red Carpet Looks!

AMAs Best Dressed 2018 - 10 Must-See Red Carpet Looks!

Lana Del Rey &amp; Azealia Banks Battle It Out on Social Media

Lana Del Rey & Azealia Banks Battle It Out on Social Media

2018 American Music Awards - Full Coverage!

2018 American Music Awards - Full Coverage!

Something Happened with the Extras on the 'Joker' Set (Details)

Something Happened with the Extras on the 'Joker' Set (Details)

Wed, 10 October 2018 at 10:16 am

Charlize Theron, Miranda Kerr & Ellen Pompeo Celebrate Porter's Incredible Women Gala 2018!

Charlize Theron, Miranda Kerr & Ellen Pompeo Celebrate Porter's Incredible Women Gala 2018!

Charlize Theron, Miranda Kerr and Ellen Pompeo strike a pose while hitting the carpet at the Porter Incredible Women Gala 2018 held at Ebell on Tuesday evening (October 9) in Los Angeles.

The three ladies were joined at the event by Anna Kendrick, Tiffany Haddish, Amber Heard, Alison Brie, Gabrielle Union, Kate Beckinsale, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and his wife Sam Taylor-Johnson, Busy Philipps, Alice Eve, Minnie Driver, Annie Lennox, Claire Forlani, Rebecca Gayheart, Storm Reid, Mahershala Ali and his wife Amatus Sami-Karim, and Leslie Mann and her husband Judd Apatow.

The star-studded gala is being held in honor of Porter‘s fourth annual “Incredible Women” list, which is featured in the global fashion magazine’s winter issue with Julianne Moore on the cover.

FYI: Charlize is wearing a Giambattista Valli dress. Miranda is wearing a Balenciaga dress, Giuseppe Zanotti shoes, earrings by Sara Weinstock, as well as rings by Graziela Gems and EFFY Jewelry. Anna is wearing a Ralph & Russo dress, Giuseppe Zanotti shoes, a bangle by Nouvel Heritage and rings by Walters Faith. Tiffany is wearing Giuseppe Zanotti shoes. Gabrielle is wearing Salvatore Ferragamo with by FAR clutch, The Frye Company boots and David Webb cuff. Kate is wearing earrings by Graziela Gems. Alison is wearing a Brock Collection dress. Storm is wearing Giorgio Armani.
Just Jared on Facebook
charlize theron miranda kerr ellen pompeo celebrate porters incredible women gala 2018 01
charlize theron miranda kerr ellen pompeo celebrate porters incredible women gala 2018 02
charlize theron miranda kerr ellen pompeo celebrate porters incredible women gala 2018 03
charlize theron miranda kerr ellen pompeo celebrate porters incredible women gala 2018 04
charlize theron miranda kerr ellen pompeo celebrate porters incredible women gala 2018 05
charlize theron miranda kerr ellen pompeo celebrate porters incredible women gala 2018 06
charlize theron miranda kerr ellen pompeo celebrate porters incredible women gala 2018 07
charlize theron miranda kerr ellen pompeo celebrate porters incredible women gala 2018 08
charlize theron miranda kerr ellen pompeo celebrate porters incredible women gala 2018 09
charlize theron miranda kerr ellen pompeo celebrate porters incredible women gala 2018 10
charlize theron miranda kerr ellen pompeo celebrate porters incredible women gala 2018 11
charlize theron miranda kerr ellen pompeo celebrate porters incredible women gala 2018 12
charlize theron miranda kerr ellen pompeo celebrate porters incredible women gala 2018 13
charlize theron miranda kerr ellen pompeo celebrate porters incredible women gala 2018 14
charlize theron miranda kerr ellen pompeo celebrate porters incredible women gala 2018 15
charlize theron miranda kerr ellen pompeo celebrate porters incredible women gala 2018 16
charlize theron miranda kerr ellen pompeo celebrate porters incredible women gala 2018 17
charlize theron miranda kerr ellen pompeo celebrate porters incredible women gala 2018 18
charlize theron miranda kerr ellen pompeo celebrate porters incredible women gala 2018 19
charlize theron miranda kerr ellen pompeo celebrate porters incredible women gala 2018 20
charlize theron miranda kerr ellen pompeo celebrate porters incredible women gala 2018 21
charlize theron miranda kerr ellen pompeo celebrate porters incredible women gala 2018 22
charlize theron miranda kerr ellen pompeo celebrate porters incredible women gala 2018 23
charlize theron miranda kerr ellen pompeo celebrate porters incredible women gala 2018 24
charlize theron miranda kerr ellen pompeo celebrate porters incredible women gala 2018 25
charlize theron miranda kerr ellen pompeo celebrate porters incredible women gala 2018 26
charlize theron miranda kerr ellen pompeo celebrate porters incredible women gala 2018 27
charlize theron miranda kerr ellen pompeo celebrate porters incredible women gala 2018 28
charlize theron miranda kerr ellen pompeo celebrate porters incredible women gala 2018 29
charlize theron miranda kerr ellen pompeo celebrate porters incredible women gala 2018 30
charlize theron miranda kerr ellen pompeo celebrate porters incredible women gala 2018 31
charlize theron miranda kerr ellen pompeo celebrate porters incredible women gala 2018 32
charlize theron miranda kerr ellen pompeo celebrate porters incredible women gala 2018 33
charlize theron miranda kerr ellen pompeo celebrate porters incredible women gala 2018 34
charlize theron miranda kerr ellen pompeo celebrate porters incredible women gala 2018 35
charlize theron miranda kerr ellen pompeo celebrate porters incredible women gala 2018 36
charlize theron miranda kerr ellen pompeo celebrate porters incredible women gala 2018 37
charlize theron miranda kerr ellen pompeo celebrate porters incredible women gala 2018 38
charlize theron miranda kerr ellen pompeo celebrate porters incredible women gala 2018 39
charlize theron miranda kerr ellen pompeo celebrate porters incredible women gala 2018 40
charlize theron miranda kerr ellen pompeo celebrate porters incredible women gala 2018 41
charlize theron miranda kerr ellen pompeo celebrate porters incredible women gala 2018 42
charlize theron miranda kerr ellen pompeo celebrate porters incredible women gala 2018 43
charlize theron miranda kerr ellen pompeo celebrate porters incredible women gala 2018 44
charlize theron miranda kerr ellen pompeo celebrate porters incredible women gala 2018 45
charlize theron miranda kerr ellen pompeo celebrate porters incredible women gala 2018 46
charlize theron miranda kerr ellen pompeo celebrate porters incredible women gala 2018 47
charlize theron miranda kerr ellen pompeo celebrate porters incredible women gala 2018 48

Credit: Charley Gallay; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Aaron Johnson, Alice Eve, Alison Brie, Amatus Sami-Karim, Amber Heard, Anna Kendrick, Annie Lennox, Busy Philipps, Charlize Theron, Claire Forlani, Ellen Pompeo, Gabrielle Union, Judd Apatow, Kate Beckinsale, Leslie Mann, Mahershala Ali, Minnie Driver, Miranda Kerr, Rebecca Gayheart, Sam Taylor Wood, Storm Reid, Tiffany Haddish

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Harvey Weinstein was spotted trying to keep a low profile in Connecticut - TMZ
  • This DWTS Jr dancer has Kim Kardashian's vote! - Just Jared Jr
  • People are totally freaking out about this celeb's rare appearance at the 2018 AMAs - TooFab
  • Busy Philipps is opening up about a lot in her upcoming memoir - Lainey Gossip
  • You're going to have to wait a little longer for new Lauren Jauregui music - Just Jared Jr
  • This couple did not get secretly married - Gossip Cop