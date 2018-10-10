Charlize Theron, Miranda Kerr & Ellen Pompeo Celebrate Porter's Incredible Women Gala 2018!

Charlize Theron, Miranda Kerr and Ellen Pompeo strike a pose while hitting the carpet at the Porter Incredible Women Gala 2018 held at Ebell on Tuesday evening (October 9) in Los Angeles.

The three ladies were joined at the event by Anna Kendrick, Tiffany Haddish, Amber Heard, Alison Brie, Gabrielle Union, Kate Beckinsale, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and his wife Sam Taylor-Johnson, Busy Philipps, Alice Eve, Minnie Driver, Annie Lennox, Claire Forlani, Rebecca Gayheart, Storm Reid, Mahershala Ali and his wife Amatus Sami-Karim, and Leslie Mann and her husband Judd Apatow.

The star-studded gala is being held in honor of Porter‘s fourth annual “Incredible Women” list, which is featured in the global fashion magazine’s winter issue with Julianne Moore on the cover.

FYI: Charlize is wearing a Giambattista Valli dress. Miranda is wearing a Balenciaga dress, Giuseppe Zanotti shoes, earrings by Sara Weinstock, as well as rings by Graziela Gems and EFFY Jewelry. Anna is wearing a Ralph & Russo dress, Giuseppe Zanotti shoes, a bangle by Nouvel Heritage and rings by Walters Faith. Tiffany is wearing Giuseppe Zanotti shoes. Gabrielle is wearing Salvatore Ferragamo with by FAR clutch, The Frye Company boots and David Webb cuff. Kate is wearing earrings by Graziela Gems. Alison is wearing a Brock Collection dress. Storm is wearing Giorgio Armani.