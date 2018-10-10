Charlize Theron Reveals Why She Wasn't Surprised By Harvey Weinstein Allegations

Charlize Theron is on the cover of one of Elle‘s Women in Hollywood issues, on newsstands October 23.

Here’s what the star had to share with the mag…

On why she wasn’t surprised about the Weinstein allegations: When I look back and think about my experience with him, how I felt about him—we don’t wanna just go by assumption—but there were definite things. It’s made me look at trusting [my] instincts better. This is a moment for all of us to re-educate ourselves. Not just men, but women, too.”

On Hollywood’s double standard for box-office flops: “[Women] have to work so much harder to come back from a failure. It’s not so dependent on the star when it’s a male. It’s more, ‘Well, maybe the movie didn’t work.’ With females, it’s like, ‘The movie didn’t work because of her.’ That needs to change. Financiers are more willing to finance a male star. I just wonder what beautiful storytelling we have missed out on because [people] were too scared to take a chance on a woman.”

