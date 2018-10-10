Chloe Moretz Hosts Maje's 20th Anniversary Party in NYC!

Chloe Moretz strikes a pose as she arrives at the new Maje flagship boutique opening in Rockefeller Center on Tuesday night (October 9) in New York City.

The 21-year-old actress looked chic in a black blouse and tan plaid skirt as she hosted the fashion brand’s 20th anniversary party alongside Maje Founder and Artistic Director Judith Milgrom.

Other guests at the event included new mom Chanel Iman and Devon Windsor.

“So wonderful to be in NY supporting my friend #JudithMilgrom on her Rockefeller center store opening !! Congrats, you’re an inspiration,” Chloe wrote on Instagram after the party.

FYI: Chloe, Devon, and Chanel are all wearing outfits by Maje.

