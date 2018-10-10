Top Stories
Channing Tatum & Jessie J: New Couple Alert?!

Kylie Jenner Makes a Big Reveal About Her Lips

Enrique Iglesias Talks About Sex Life with Anna Kournikova After Welcoming Their Twins

Something Happened with the Extras on the 'Joker' Set (Details)

Wed, 10 October 2018 at 10:39 pm

Chloe Moretz Hosts Maje's 20th Anniversary Party in NYC!

Chloe Moretz strikes a pose as she arrives at the new Maje flagship boutique opening in Rockefeller Center on Tuesday night (October 9) in New York City.

The 21-year-old actress looked chic in a black blouse and tan plaid skirt as she hosted the fashion brand’s 20th anniversary party alongside Maje Founder and Artistic Director Judith Milgrom.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chloe Moretz

Other guests at the event included new mom Chanel Iman and Devon Windsor.

“So wonderful to be in NY supporting my friend #JudithMilgrom on her Rockefeller center store opening !! Congrats, you’re an inspiration,” Chloe wrote on Instagram after the party.

FYI: Chloe, Devon, and Chanel are all wearing outfits by Maje.

15+ pictures inside of the ladies at the party…
Photos: BFA
Posted to: Chanel Iman, Chloe Moretz, Devon Windsor

