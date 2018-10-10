Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Have a Date Night at Creep LA!

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are getting into the Halloween spirit!

The cute couple stepped out to help kick off Creep LA: Awake over the weekend in Downtown Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chrissy Teigen

The duo were joined for the spooky show by tons of other celebrities including Anna Kendrick, Brittany Snow, Taylor Lautner, Lance Bass and Nolan Gould.

Creep LA: Awake is a multi-sensory 75-minute walk-through experience filled with terrifying scenarios, moody rooms and intimate encounters.

Sounds like the perfect Halloween activity!

The event takes place at ROW DTLA and runs Thursday to Sunday until November 4th.