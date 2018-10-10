Top Stories
Channing Tatum &amp; Jessie J: New Couple Alert?!

Channing Tatum & Jessie J: New Couple Alert?!

Kylie Jenner Makes a Big Reveal About Her Lips

Kylie Jenner Makes a Big Reveal About Her Lips

Enrique Iglesias Talks About Sex Life with Anna Kournikova After Welcoming Their Twins

Enrique Iglesias Talks About Sex Life with Anna Kournikova After Welcoming Their Twins

Something Happened with the Extras on the 'Joker' Set (Details)

Something Happened with the Extras on the 'Joker' Set (Details)

Wed, 10 October 2018 at 7:36 pm

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Have a Date Night at Creep LA!

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Have a Date Night at Creep LA!

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are getting into the Halloween spirit!

The cute couple stepped out to help kick off Creep LA: Awake over the weekend in Downtown Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chrissy Teigen

The duo were joined for the spooky show by tons of other celebrities including Anna Kendrick, Brittany Snow, Taylor Lautner, Lance Bass and Nolan Gould.

Creep LA: Awake is a multi-sensory 75-minute walk-through experience filled with terrifying scenarios, moody rooms and intimate encounters.

Sounds like the perfect Halloween activity!

The event takes place at ROW DTLA and runs Thursday to Sunday until November 4th.
Just Jared on Facebook
chrissy teigen john legend creep la 01
chrissy teigen john legend creep la 02
chrissy teigen john legend creep la 03
chrissy teigen john legend creep la 04
chrissy teigen john legend creep la 05
chrissy teigen john legend creep la 06
chrissy teigen john legend creep la 07
chrissy teigen john legend creep la 08
chrissy teigen john legend creep la 09
chrissy teigen john legend creep la 10
chrissy teigen john legend creep la 11
chrissy teigen john legend creep la 12
chrissy teigen john legend creep la 13
chrissy teigen john legend creep la 14
chrissy teigen john legend creep la 15
chrissy teigen john legend creep la 16.

Photos: Gilbert Flores / Broad Images + JFI PRODUCTIONS
Posted to: 2018 Halloween, Anna Kendrick, Brittany Snow, Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Lance Bass, Nolan Gould, Taylor Lautner

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Harvey Weinstein was spotted trying to keep a low profile in Connecticut - TMZ
  • This DWTS Jr dancer has Kim Kardashian's vote! - Just Jared Jr
  • People are totally freaking out about this celeb's rare appearance at the 2018 AMAs - TooFab
  • Busy Philipps is opening up about a lot in her upcoming memoir - Lainey Gossip
  • You're going to have to wait a little longer for new Lauren Jauregui music - Just Jared Jr
  • This couple did not get secretly married - Gossip Cop