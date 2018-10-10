Top Stories
AMAs Best Dressed 2018 - 10 Must-See Red Carpet Looks!

Lana Del Rey & Azealia Banks Battle It Out on Social Media

2018 American Music Awards - Full Coverage!

Something Happened with the Extras on the 'Joker' Set (Details)

Wed, 10 October 2018 at 10:18 am

Claire Foy Gushes Over Her Daughter & Speaks About Estranged Husband Stephen Campbell Moore

Claire Foy is on the cover of Vogue magazine’s November 2018 issue.

Here’s what the 34-year-old The Girl in the Spider’s Web star had to share with the mag…

On her daughter Ivy Rose, who was born in 2015: “It’s amazing seeing them discover everything for the first time, She’s very like a border collie. She needs to run outside. She loves pulling faces. And then everybody goes, ‘Oh, another actor in the family?’ I don’t want people to put that on kids. I mean, when I was a kid I was just told to shut up—it was quite nice.”

On separating from her husband Stephen Campbell Moore: “I’m incredibly lucky that I have a child with someone I deeply love and who is my best friend.”

On what she thought when she first read the Spider’s Web script: “When I read the script of Spider’s Web, I did think, I don’t know anyone who would take this on.”

For more from Claire, visit Vogue.com.

FYI: Claire is wearing a Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello dress and a Maria Tash earring cuff on the cover.
Credit: David Sims//Vogue
