Top Stories
Kylie Jenner Makes a Big Reveal About Her Lips

Kylie Jenner Makes a Big Reveal About Her Lips

Enrique Iglesias Talks About Sex Life with Anna Kournikova After Welcoming Their Twins

Enrique Iglesias Talks About Sex Life with Anna Kournikova After Welcoming Their Twins

AMAs Best Dressed 2018 - 10 Must-See Red Carpet Looks!

AMAs Best Dressed 2018 - 10 Must-See Red Carpet Looks!

Something Happened with the Extras on the 'Joker' Set (Details)

Something Happened with the Extras on the 'Joker' Set (Details)

Wed, 10 October 2018 at 1:34 pm

Corbin Bleu & Stephanie Styles Join Broadway's 'Kiss Me Kate' Revival

Corbin Bleu & Stephanie Styles Join Broadway's 'Kiss Me Kate' Revival

Corbin Bleu and Stephanie Styles have joined the cast of the upcoming Broadway revival of the classic musical Kiss Me, Kate!

The Roundabout Theatre Company’s highly anticipated revival stars Kelli O’Hara as Lilli Vanessi/Katharine and Will Chase as Fred Graham/Petruchio.

Corbin will be playing Bill Calhoun/Lucentio and Stephanie is taking on the role of Lois Lane/Bianca.

Corbin has previously been seen on Broadway in In the Heights, Godspell, and Holiday Inn. Stephanie, who recently starred in the out-of-town production of Roman Holiday, will be making her Broadway debut!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Broadway, Corbin Bleu, Stephanie Styles

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Harvey Weinstein was spotted trying to keep a low profile in Connecticut - TMZ
  • This DWTS Jr dancer has Kim Kardashian's vote! - Just Jared Jr
  • People are totally freaking out about this celeb's rare appearance at the 2018 AMAs - TooFab
  • Busy Philipps is opening up about a lot in her upcoming memoir - Lainey Gossip
  • You're going to have to wait a little longer for new Lauren Jauregui music - Just Jared Jr
  • This couple did not get secretly married - Gossip Cop