Corbin Bleu & Stephanie Styles Join Broadway's 'Kiss Me Kate' Revival

Corbin Bleu and Stephanie Styles have joined the cast of the upcoming Broadway revival of the classic musical Kiss Me, Kate!

The Roundabout Theatre Company’s highly anticipated revival stars Kelli O’Hara as Lilli Vanessi/Katharine and Will Chase as Fred Graham/Petruchio.

Corbin will be playing Bill Calhoun/Lucentio and Stephanie is taking on the role of Lois Lane/Bianca.

Corbin has previously been seen on Broadway in In the Heights, Godspell, and Holiday Inn. Stephanie, who recently starred in the out-of-town production of Roman Holiday, will be making her Broadway debut!