Wed, 10 October 2018 at 6:52 pm

Dakota Johnson Displays Flat Tummy Amid False Pregnancy Rumors

Dakota Johnson Displays Flat Tummy Amid False Pregnancy Rumors

Dakota Johnson is not pregnant and these photos are clearly proving it!

The 28-year-old actress put her flat tummy on display while leaving a yoga studio on Wednesday (October 10) in Los Angeles.

Dakota‘s rep spoke out to clear up pregnancy rumors over the weekend after a report claimed the actress and boyfriend Chris Martin were expecting a child together.

Photos: SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Dakota Johnson

