Dakota Johnson Looks So Happy Hanging Out with Her Brother Jesse

Dakota Johnson is all smiles as she steps out with her older brother Jesse this week in Los Angeles.

The 29-year-old actress was recently the subject of some untrue pregnancy rumors. Initially, reports surfaced that Dakota and her boyfriend Chris Martin held a gender reveal party at his place, but a source told Just Jared that the news is not true.

The party was actually a birthday party, and Dakota is not expecting.

