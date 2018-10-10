Daniel Kaluuya, Rosamund Pike, & Harris Dickinson Kick Off the BFI London Film Festival

Top Stories
Wed, 10 October 2018

Daniel Kaluuya, Rosamund Pike, and Harris Dickinson walk the carpet at the BFI IWC Schaffhausen Gala Dinner on Tuesday (October 9) at the Electric Light Station in London, England.

More British stars who stepped out for the event included Ruth Wilson, Game of ThronesNatalie Dormer and Isaac Hempstead Wright, The OA‘s Patrick Gibson, The Brothers Grimsby‘s Tamsin Egerton, and Poldark‘s Josh Whitehouse.

The event was held to kick off the BFI London Film Festival, which will be running from October 10 through October 21.

The festival opens with the premiere of the upcoming movie Widows.

FYI: Rosamund is wearing a Stella McCartney suit.
