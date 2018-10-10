Duchess Kate Middleton Visits the Victoria & Albert Museum in Her Special Role as Patron!

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (aka Kate Middleton) is all smiles while arriving for the opening of the V&A Photography Centre at the Victoria & Albert Museum on Wednesday night (October 10) in London, England.

The Duchess, who recently returned from maternity leave after giving birth to Prince Louis in Apil, became a royal patron of the museum back in March and this marks her first official visit in the role.

The photography center features about 800,000 images!

FYI: Duchess Kate is wearing an Erdem dress with Jimmy Choo heels and clutch.