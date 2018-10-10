Top Stories
Kylie Jenner Makes a Big Reveal About Her Lips

Kylie Jenner Makes a Big Reveal About Her Lips

Enrique Iglesias Talks About Sex Life with Anna Kournikova After Welcoming Their Twins

Enrique Iglesias Talks About Sex Life with Anna Kournikova After Welcoming Their Twins

Verne Troyer's Cause of Death Released

Verne Troyer's Cause of Death Released

Something Happened with the Extras on the 'Joker' Set (Details)

Something Happened with the Extras on the 'Joker' Set (Details)

Wed, 10 October 2018 at 4:05 pm

Duchess Kate Middleton Visits the Victoria & Albert Museum in Her Special Role as Patron!

Duchess Kate Middleton Visits the Victoria & Albert Museum in Her Special Role as Patron!

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (aka Kate Middleton) is all smiles while arriving for the opening of the V&A Photography Centre at the Victoria & Albert Museum on Wednesday night (October 10) in London, England.

The Duchess, who recently returned from maternity leave after giving birth to Prince Louis in Apil, became a royal patron of the museum back in March and this marks her first official visit in the role.

The photography center features about 800,000 images!

FYI: Duchess Kate is wearing an Erdem dress with Jimmy Choo heels and clutch.
Just Jared on Facebook
kate middleton va museum 01
kate middleton va museum 02
kate middleton va museum 03
kate middleton va museum 04
kate middleton va museum 05
kate middleton va museum 06
kate middleton va museum 07
kate middleton va museum 08
kate middleton va museum 09
kate middleton va museum 10
kate middleton va museum 11
kate middleton va museum 12
kate middleton va museum 13
kate middleton va museum 14
kate middleton va museum 15
kate middleton va museum 16
kate middleton va museum 17

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Kate Middleton

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Harvey Weinstein was spotted trying to keep a low profile in Connecticut - TMZ
  • This DWTS Jr dancer has Kim Kardashian's vote! - Just Jared Jr
  • People are totally freaking out about this celeb's rare appearance at the 2018 AMAs - TooFab
  • Busy Philipps is opening up about a lot in her upcoming memoir - Lainey Gossip
  • You're going to have to wait a little longer for new Lauren Jauregui music - Just Jared Jr
  • This couple did not get secretly married - Gossip Cop