Top Stories
AMAs Best Dressed 2018 - 10 Must-See Red Carpet Looks!

AMAs Best Dressed 2018 - 10 Must-See Red Carpet Looks!

Lana Del Rey &amp; Azealia Banks Battle It Out on Social Media

Lana Del Rey & Azealia Banks Battle It Out on Social Media

2018 American Music Awards - Full Coverage!

2018 American Music Awards - Full Coverage!

Something Happened with the Extras on the 'Joker' Set (Details)

Something Happened with the Extras on the 'Joker' Set (Details)

Wed, 10 October 2018 at 9:39 am

Enrique Iglesias Talks About Sex Life with Anna Kournikova After Welcoming Their Twins

Enrique Iglesias Talks About Sex Life with Anna Kournikova After Welcoming Their Twins

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova secretly welcomed twins Nicholas and Lucy back in December, and now, he’s opening up about how the babies have affected their sex life.

The 43-year-old singer said in an interview when asked, “It’s probably more sex now than ever.”

He added about his love life with the 37-year-old former tennis star, “The sex has not diminished.”

If you missed it, Enrique recently shared the cutest video of the twins laughing hysterically at him. Be sure to check it out as it’s so adorable!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Anna Kournikova, Enrique Iglesias

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Harvey Weinstein was spotted trying to keep a low profile in Connecticut - TMZ
  • This DWTS Jr dancer has Kim Kardashian's vote! - Just Jared Jr
  • People are totally freaking out about this celeb's rare appearance at the 2018 AMAs - TooFab
  • Busy Philipps is opening up about a lot in her upcoming memoir - Lainey Gossip
  • You're going to have to wait a little longer for new Lauren Jauregui music - Just Jared Jr
  • This couple did not get secretly married - Gossip Cop