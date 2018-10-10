Top Stories
Wed, 10 October 2018 at 3:47 pm

Halsey Switches Up Her Look For AMAs After Party With G-Eazy

Halsey Switches Up Her Look For AMAs After Party With G-Eazy

Halsey showed off another chic look on AMAs night!

The 24-year-old singer coupled up with her 29-year-old beau G-Eazy following the award ceremony on Tuesday night (October 9) in West Hollywood, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Halsey

The duo were reportedly headed to Post Malone‘s after party.

Earlier in the night, Halsey took the stage to perform “Eastside” with Khalid and Benny Blanco.

While on stage, Halsey even had some time to send out a tweet!

“On stage right now at the AMAs. Wearing my favorite Jordans lol. Tweeting during my performance. #priorities ❤️,” Halsey wrote.

Make sure to check out the entire performance!
Photos: Backgrid
