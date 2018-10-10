Top Stories
AMAs Best Dressed 2018 - 10 Must-See Red Carpet Looks!

AMAs Best Dressed 2018 - 10 Must-See Red Carpet Looks!

Enrique Iglesias Talks About Sex Life with Anna Kournikova After Welcoming Their Twins

Enrique Iglesias Talks About Sex Life with Anna Kournikova After Welcoming Their Twins

Kylie Jenner Makes a Big Reveal About Her Lips

Kylie Jenner Makes a Big Reveal About Her Lips

Something Happened with the Extras on the 'Joker' Set (Details)

Something Happened with the Extras on the 'Joker' Set (Details)

Wed, 10 October 2018 at 11:50 am

Hilary Swank & Husband Philip Schneider Couple Up at 'What They Had' Premiere!

Hilary Swank & Husband Philip Schneider Couple Up at 'What They Had' Premiere!

Hilary Swank happily strikes a pose with her husband Philip Schneider while attending the special Bleeker Street screening of her latest film What They Had held at the iPic Westwood on Tuesday (October 9) in Westwood, Calif.

The 44-year-old actress was also joined by her co-stars Robert Forster, Taissa Farmiga and Jennifer Robideau, as well as the film’s writer-director Elizabeth Chomko, and producers Albert Berger, Bill Holderman and Ron Yerxo.

Here’s the synopsis: Bridget (Hilary) returns home to Chicago at her brother’s (Michael Shannon) urging to deal with her ailing mother (Blythe Danner) and her father’s (Robert) reluctance to let go of their life together.

What They Had is set to hit theaters on October 12 – Watch the trailer here!
Just Jared on Facebook
hilary swank husband philip schneider couple up at what they had premiere 01
hilary swank husband philip schneider couple up at what they had premiere 02
hilary swank husband philip schneider couple up at what they had premiere 03
hilary swank husband philip schneider couple up at what they had premiere 04
hilary swank husband philip schneider couple up at what they had premiere 05
hilary swank husband philip schneider couple up at what they had premiere 06
hilary swank husband philip schneider couple up at what they had premiere 07
hilary swank husband philip schneider couple up at what they had premiere 08
hilary swank husband philip schneider couple up at what they had premiere 09
hilary swank husband philip schneider couple up at what they had premiere 10
hilary swank husband philip schneider couple up at what they had premiere 11
hilary swank husband philip schneider couple up at what they had premiere 12
hilary swank husband philip schneider couple up at what they had premiere 13
hilary swank husband philip schneider couple up at what they had premiere 14
hilary swank husband philip schneider couple up at what they had premiere 15
hilary swank husband philip schneider couple up at what they had premiere 16
hilary swank husband philip schneider couple up at what they had premiere 17
hilary swank husband philip schneider couple up at what they had premiere 18
hilary swank husband philip schneider couple up at what they had premiere 19
hilary swank husband philip schneider couple up at what they had premiere 20
hilary swank husband philip schneider couple up at what they had premiere 21
hilary swank husband philip schneider couple up at what they had premiere 22

Credit: Earl Gibson III, Rachel Luna, Gregg DeGuire; Photos: Getty, FilmMagic
Posted to: Hilary Swank, Philip Schneider, Robert Forster, Taissa Farmiga

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Harvey Weinstein was spotted trying to keep a low profile in Connecticut - TMZ
  • This DWTS Jr dancer has Kim Kardashian's vote! - Just Jared Jr
  • People are totally freaking out about this celeb's rare appearance at the 2018 AMAs - TooFab
  • Busy Philipps is opening up about a lot in her upcoming memoir - Lainey Gossip
  • You're going to have to wait a little longer for new Lauren Jauregui music - Just Jared Jr
  • This couple did not get secretly married - Gossip Cop