Hilary Swank & Husband Philip Schneider Couple Up at 'What They Had' Premiere!

Hilary Swank happily strikes a pose with her husband Philip Schneider while attending the special Bleeker Street screening of her latest film What They Had held at the iPic Westwood on Tuesday (October 9) in Westwood, Calif.

The 44-year-old actress was also joined by her co-stars Robert Forster, Taissa Farmiga and Jennifer Robideau, as well as the film’s writer-director Elizabeth Chomko, and producers Albert Berger, Bill Holderman and Ron Yerxo.

Here’s the synopsis: Bridget (Hilary) returns home to Chicago at her brother’s (Michael Shannon) urging to deal with her ailing mother (Blythe Danner) and her father’s (Robert) reluctance to let go of their life together.

What They Had is set to hit theaters on October 12 – Watch the trailer here!