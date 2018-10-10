Top Stories
AMAs Best Dressed 2018 - 10 Must-See Red Carpet Looks!

Lana Del Rey & Azealia Banks Battle It Out on Social Media

2018 American Music Awards - Full Coverage!

Emma Watson Begins Filming 'Little Women' - First Look Set Photos!

Wed, 10 October 2018 at 2:21 am

Jake Gyllenhaal Supports Sister Maggie at 'The Kindergarten Teacher' Screening!

Jake Gyllenhaal Supports Sister Maggie at 'The Kindergarten Teacher' Screening!

Maggie Gyllenhaal had tons of support at a screening of her new movie!

The 40-year-old actress was joined by her husband Peter Sarsgaard and brother Jake Gyllenhaal on the red carpet at the screening of The Kindergarten Teacher on Tuesday night (October 9) at the Crosby Street Hotel in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Maggie Gyllenhaal

The film is about a kindergarten teacher in New York who becomes obsessed with one of her students who she believes is a child prodigy.

The Kindergarten Teacher will be released on Friday, October 12 – check out the trailer here!

FYI: Maggie‘s dress is by Prada.

10+ pictures inside of Maggie Gyllenhaal at the premiere…
