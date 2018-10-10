Jake Gyllenhaal Supports Sister Maggie at 'The Kindergarten Teacher' Screening!

Maggie Gyllenhaal had tons of support at a screening of her new movie!

The 40-year-old actress was joined by her husband Peter Sarsgaard and brother Jake Gyllenhaal on the red carpet at the screening of The Kindergarten Teacher on Tuesday night (October 9) at the Crosby Street Hotel in New York City.

The film is about a kindergarten teacher in New York who becomes obsessed with one of her students who she believes is a child prodigy.



The Kindergarten Teacher will be released on Friday, October 12 – check out the trailer here!

FYI: Maggie‘s dress is by Prada.

