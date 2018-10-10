Jennifer Garner Tells Jimmy Kimmel That 'Everyone Should Have a Hive' - Watch Here!

Jennifer Garner stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday (October 9) and talked all about buying the farm her mother grew up on in Oklahoma, her new organic baby food company and a love of keeping bees with her kids.

“We had a book about beekeeping and then my daughter just got really into it,” the 47-year-old actress told Jimmy. “I thought, ‘Why can’t we have bees? Bees are in trouble. Everyone should have a hive of bees.”

“No, not everyone,” Jimmy responded. “What if you live in an apartment in New York City?”

“Duh, you put them on the roof. It’s the cool thing to do,” Jennifer joked.

Jennifer also talked about her famous Blueberry Buckle that she baked for Jimmy and has made for various co-stars, and she reveals what it’s like to play an annoying person in her new HBO show Camping – Watch more after the cut below!



Jennifer Garner is a Walking Farmer’s Market

Jennifer Garner Baked Blueberry Buckle for Jimmy Kimmel