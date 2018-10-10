John Cena Plays Hilarious Game of Box of Lies with Jimmy Fallon - Watch Here!

John Cena is the latest contestant to go up against Jimmy Fallon in a game of Box Of Lies!

The 41-year-old professional wrestler and actor appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote his children’s book “Elbow Grease” on Tuesday evening (October 9) in New York City.

John also reads an excerpt from the book, chats about the hate he’s getting for growing his hair out for an action comedy with Jackie Chan and uses Jimmy to demonstrate the “Lightning Fist” move he learned on set and added to his WWE Five Moves of Doom.

That same day, John stopped by the SiriusXM studios to join host Hoda Kotb for a reading on “Elbow Grease” in front an audience of children.



Box of Lies with John Cena

John Cena Reads an Excerpt from His Children’s Book Elbow Grease



John Cena Demonstrates His Sixth Move of Doom on Jimmy Fallon