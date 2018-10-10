Josh Radnor to Appear on 'Grey's Anatomy' as Meredith's Blind Date!

How I Met Your Mother‘s Josh Radnor is paying a visit to Grey’s Anatomy to take Meredith (played by Ellen Pompeo) on a blind date!

People first reported the news that the actor would be making an appearance on the show to take the main character on a blind date, however, it’s unclear how long he’ll stick around. Could he be Meredith’s new long term beau!?

In addition to his work on How I Met Your Mother, Josh also starred on NBC’s Rise before it was cancelled.

Grey’s Anatomy airs on Thursdays on ABC.