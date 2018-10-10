Top Stories
AMAs Best Dressed 2018 - 10 Must-See Red Carpet Looks!

Enrique Iglesias Talks About Sex Life with Anna Kournikova After Welcoming Their Twins

Kylie Jenner Makes a Big Reveal About Her Lips

Something Happened with the Extras on the 'Joker' Set (Details)

Wed, 10 October 2018 at 12:15 pm

Keira Knightley Hasn't Made Less Than Her Male Co-Stars In Her Past 2 Films

Keira Knightley Hasn't Made Less Than Her Male Co-Stars In Her Past 2 Films

Keira Knightley is on the cover of one of Elle magazine’s Women in Hollywood issues, on newsstands October 23.

Here’s what the actress had to share with the mag…

On asking about her pay in relation to her male costars: “It didn’t even occur to me. It felt like something you couldn’t question. But I do ask now, and I can safely say that in my last two films, I have not made less than the men I’ve been working with.”

On becoming famous as a young woman: “The double standards that women face are so extreme, particularly at that age. Men are meant to be getting drunk and falling out of clubs. Then [people] go, “Yeah, you’re cool!” But if I’d been seen as a party girl, it could’ve been the end of my career. We also live in a society that gives unbelievably difficult messages to young women. You’re meant to be thin, but not that thin. You’re supposed to go out and have sex, then people say, “No, you’re a slut.” You’re always too much of something.”

For more from Keira, visit Elle.com.
keira knightley elle 01
keira knightley elle 02
keira knightley elle 03
keira knightley elle 04

Credit: David Bailey
