Ken Jeong Once Saved a Woman's Life at His Stand-Up Show

Ken Jeong sits down for an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing on Thursday (October 11).

The 49-year-old Fresh Off the Boat actor, who is returning to stand-up with a new Netflix special, opened up about saving the life of a woman in his audience at one show.

“I literally dropped the microphone, jumped off the stage, and went to help the patient. It was like Godfather III,” he said. “It was so surreal. Yet, 550 people in Phoenix being quiet and helping out this one lady who actually, turned out she had a petite mild seizure. She was passed out. She was unconscious.”

“I’m thinking to myself as a physician, I may have to do CPR… You don’t have to do mouth to mouth anymore. You do it to the beat of ‘Stayin Alive.’ That’s a fact. 100 beats per minute. And I was thinking, am I going to have to BeeGee this girl,” he added.”