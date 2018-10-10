Top Stories
Wed, 10 October 2018 at 8:21 pm

Kendall Jenner Sports Pink Crop T-Shirt for Trip to the Movies

Kendall Jenner Sports Pink Crop T-Shirt for Trip to the Movies

Kendall Jenner keeps it cute and casual while heading to the movies!

The 22-year-old model was spotted catching a showing at iPic Theaters on Wednesday afternoon (October 10) in New York City.

She was joined by friends including Daniel Chetrit.

Kendall paired her pink graphic crop t-shirt with blue jeans, sneakers, dangling gold earrings, a silver necklace, and a black purse.

The night before, Kendall joined Anwar Hadid – whom she has reportedly been seen making out with – and Gigi Hadid for a night out to celebrate Bella Hadid‘s 22nd birthday.

10+ pictures inside of Kendall Jenner heading to the movies…

