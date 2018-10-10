Top Stories
Wed, 10 October 2018 at 2:07 pm

KJ Apa Goes Shirtless on 'Riverdale' Premiere as He Promises He'll Show His Abs a Lot More This Season!

KJ Apa Goes Shirtless on 'Riverdale' Premiere as He Promises He'll Show His Abs a Lot More This Season!

KJ Apa, who plays Archie on The CW’s Riverdale, is showing off his chiseled abs on the season three premiere tonight and there’s a photo preview from the episode!

And that’s not all – get ready to see KJ shirtless a ton this season. While giving an interview to ET, the interviewer commented that this is the most shirtless season yet. KJ responded, “Right. This season.”

“No I’ve been going hard [at the gym] for sure. I told you guys, this season is gonna be a game changer,” he said. He then remarked that they are shooting the eighth episode right now and it’s the first episode of the season that he’s not shirtless yet.

Here’s a synopsis of tonight’s episode: Betty (Lili Reinhart) is forced to deal with her problems head-on after a heated confrontation with Alice (Madchen Amick) and Polly (Tiera Skovbye) brings up some dark secrets she’s kept hidden. Veronica (Camila Mendes) pleads with Hiram (Mark Consuelos) to step in and help Archie before a verdict is announced.

Be sure to tune into The CW tonight!
Photos: The CW
