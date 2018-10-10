Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard Respond to Tabloid's Request for Comment on 'Threesome' Story
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are one of the funniest couples out there and they took advantage of an absurd request from a tabloid to have some fun on social media.
The couple received an email saying, “Star is working on a story in which a source says that Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have discussed having a threesome and toyed with other kinky things, like S&M and role playing. Sources say that Kristen believes this is insurance against marital meltdown. If you wish to comment on this story, please reply by 12:00pm EST Thursday, 10/11.”
Dax and Kristen both took to Instagram to share their comments on the story.
Dax wrote, “The only offensive thing about this bullshit story is that @kristenanniebell isn’t doing all this kinkiness out of horniness, but rather a desperate attempt to save her marriage. I think we all know Bell is a lot more gangster than that. I’ll now give you until 4PM to comment, Star.”
Kristen added, “Id love to comment, but its hard to talk with this ball gag in!”