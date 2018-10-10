Kylie Jenner Gets Lip Filler Again After Having Them Dissolved

Kylie Jenner had her lip fillers removed over the summer, but she just revealed on Instagram that she’s started getting her lips done again.

You may not remember, but back in July, the 21-year-old makeup mogul and reality star told a fan on Instagram that she had her lip fillers removed.

On Tuesday evening (October 9), Kylie took her her Instagram Story and shared a selfie. To caption the selfie, she wrote, “Thanks @pawnta for coming through late last night with a lip touch up!” If you don’t know, @pawnta is Pawnta Cosmetic Dermatology of Beverly Hills.

