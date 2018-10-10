Top Stories
AMAs Best Dressed 2018 - 10 Must-See Red Carpet Looks!

Enrique Iglesias Talks About Sex Life with Anna Kournikova After Welcoming Their Twins

Kylie Jenner Makes a Big Reveal About Her Lips

Something Happened with the Extras on the 'Joker' Set (Details)

Wed, 10 October 2018

Kylie Jenner Gets Lip Filler Again After Having Them Dissolved

Kylie Jenner had her lip fillers removed over the summer, but she just revealed on Instagram that she’s started getting her lips done again.

You may not remember, but back in July, the 21-year-old makeup mogul and reality star told a fan on Instagram that she had her lip fillers removed.

On Tuesday evening (October 9), Kylie took her her Instagram Story and shared a selfie. To caption the selfie, she wrote, “Thanks @pawnta for coming through late last night with a lip touch up!” If you don’t know, @pawnta is Pawnta Cosmetic Dermatology of Beverly Hills.

Check out the post below…
kylie jenner lip filler

Photos: Instagram Story, Getty
  • Gia

    Late last night?

    The fact that she couldn’t even wait until tomorrow to get new lip fillers shows how addicted she is to all the plastic surgery. She’s going to be a real mess in a couple of years.

    Kylie never really got rid of her lip fillers – she had them removed for like 3 days and then filled them halfway again. She had to drain them out for lumps – she was never trying to go natural.

    Kylie never really got rid of her lip fillers – she had them removed for like 3 days and then filled them halfway again. She had to drain them out for lumps – she was never trying to go natural.

    who gets their lips injected late at night? i guess having a baby is depriving her of any sleep. she’s so hands on…right.

    who gets their lips injected late at night? i guess having a baby is depriving her of any sleep. she’s so hands on…right.