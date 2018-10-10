Top Stories
AMAs Best Dressed 2018 - 10 Must-See Red Carpet Looks!

AMAs Best Dressed 2018 - 10 Must-See Red Carpet Looks!

Lana Del Rey &amp; Azealia Banks Battle It Out on Social Media

Lana Del Rey & Azealia Banks Battle It Out on Social Media

2018 American Music Awards - Full Coverage!

2018 American Music Awards - Full Coverage!

Something Happened with the Extras on the 'Joker' Set (Details)

Something Happened with the Extras on the 'Joker' Set (Details)

Wed, 10 October 2018 at 8:50 am

Lady Gaga Recalls What Made Her Cry During Her First Day on 'Star Is Born' Set

Lady Gaga Recalls What Made Her Cry During Her First Day on 'Star Is Born' Set

Lady Gaga has been chosen as one of Elle‘s Women in Hollywood honorees for their November 2018 issues, on newsstands October 23.

Here’s what the A Star Is Born actress had to share with the mag…

On the price of stardom: “Success tests relationships. It tests families. It tests your dynamic with your friends. There is a price to stardom. But, I can’t make music or act without using and accessing the pain that I have in my heart. I mean, what better place to put it? Otherwise, it’s of no good use.”

On drawing on her own insecurities as an actress to portray an unknown singer: “I will never forget the first scene we did together in this Mexican restaurant. Bradley got some tacos and brought them to the table. Then he said something to me, but it wasn’t what was in the script, and I didn’t know what to do, so I just said my line. Then he said something else, and I didn’t know what to do because I thought I was just supposed to be saying what was on the page. So I just said another line—the next line. Seeing that I wasn’t going off-script, he said, ‘Are you okay?,’ and I just started to cry.”

For more from Lady Gaga, visit Elle.com. Other Women in Hollywood honorees include Black Panther‘s Angela Bassett, Lupita Nyong’o, and Danai Gurira, Sarah Paulson, Shonda Rhimes, Mia Farrow, Keira Knightley, Yara Shahidi, and Charlize Theron. Stay tuned for their covers!
Just Jared on Facebook
lady gaga elle women in hollywood 01
lady gaga elle women in hollywood 02
lady gaga elle women in hollywood 03
lady gaga elle women in hollywood 04

Credit: Ruth Hogben and Andrea Gelardin
Posted to: Lady Gaga, Magazine

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Harvey Weinstein was spotted trying to keep a low profile in Connecticut - TMZ
  • This DWTS Jr dancer has Kim Kardashian's vote! - Just Jared Jr
  • People are totally freaking out about this celeb's rare appearance at the 2018 AMAs - TooFab
  • Busy Philipps is opening up about a lot in her upcoming memoir - Lainey Gossip
  • You're going to have to wait a little longer for new Lauren Jauregui music - Just Jared Jr
  • This couple did not get secretly married - Gossip Cop
  • Hyejeong

    I used to like her but she has become insufferable. The PR for this movie is just too much/annoying.

  • Hyejeong

    I used to like her but she has become insufferable. The PR for this movie is just too much/annoying.

  • mahbelle

    I’m so sick of her Bradley Cooper stories. She makes it sound like she’s never acted before but her whole schtick is an act. if she wins an oscar she will be intolerably insufferable.