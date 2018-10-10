Lady Gaga Recalls What Made Her Cry During Her First Day on 'Star Is Born' Set

Lady Gaga has been chosen as one of Elle‘s Women in Hollywood honorees for their November 2018 issues, on newsstands October 23.

Here’s what the A Star Is Born actress had to share with the mag…

On the price of stardom: “Success tests relationships. It tests families. It tests your dynamic with your friends. There is a price to stardom. But, I can’t make music or act without using and accessing the pain that I have in my heart. I mean, what better place to put it? Otherwise, it’s of no good use.”

On drawing on her own insecurities as an actress to portray an unknown singer: “I will never forget the first scene we did together in this Mexican restaurant. Bradley got some tacos and brought them to the table. Then he said something to me, but it wasn’t what was in the script, and I didn’t know what to do, so I just said my line. Then he said something else, and I didn’t know what to do because I thought I was just supposed to be saying what was on the page. So I just said another line—the next line. Seeing that I wasn’t going off-script, he said, ‘Are you okay?,’ and I just started to cry.”

For more from Lady Gaga, visit Elle.com. Other Women in Hollywood honorees include Black Panther‘s Angela Bassett, Lupita Nyong’o, and Danai Gurira, Sarah Paulson, Shonda Rhimes, Mia Farrow, Keira Knightley, Yara Shahidi, and Charlize Theron. Stay tuned for their covers!