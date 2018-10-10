Lana Del Rey & Azealia Banks Battle It Out on Social Media

Lana Del Rey and Azealia Banks are trading barbs on social media.

The fight began after Azealia criticized Lana‘s criticism of Kanye West‘s endorsement of Donald Trump.

“Wow okay Lana, this would be cute if you were consistent with your outrage and refused to collab with ASAP rocky who has physically assaulted women too. To me this just looks like the typical White woman taking using a weakened target to ‘pretend’ to be an ally,” Azealia wrote at the end of September.

Days later on Tuesday (October 9), Lana clapped back: “u know the addy. Pull up anytime. Say it to my face. But if I were you- I wouldn’t,” she wrote to Azealia.

“I won’t not f–k you the f–k up. Period,” she added. “Banks. u coulda been the greatest female rapper alive but u blew it. dont take it out on the only person who had ur back.”

Azealia then posted an alleged screenshot of a text exchange with Kanye, in which he says she “never blew it. There’s so much more to do.”

