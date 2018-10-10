Top Stories
AMAs Best Dressed 2018 - 10 Must-See Red Carpet Looks!

AMAs Best Dressed 2018 - 10 Must-See Red Carpet Looks!

Lana Del Rey &amp; Azealia Banks Battle It Out on Social Media

Lana Del Rey & Azealia Banks Battle It Out on Social Media

2018 American Music Awards - Full Coverage!

2018 American Music Awards - Full Coverage!

Emma Watson Begins Filming 'Little Women' - First Look Set Photos!

Emma Watson Begins Filming 'Little Women' - First Look Set Photos!

Wed, 10 October 2018 at 12:42 am

Lana Del Rey & Azealia Banks Battle It Out on Social Media

Lana Del Rey & Azealia Banks Battle It Out on Social Media

Lana Del Rey and Azealia Banks are trading barbs on social media.

The fight began after Azealia criticized Lana‘s criticism of Kanye West‘s endorsement of Donald Trump.

“Wow okay Lana, this would be cute if you were consistent with your outrage and refused to collab with ASAP rocky who has physically assaulted women too. To me this just looks like the typical White woman taking using a weakened target to ‘pretend’ to be an ally,” Azealia wrote at the end of September.

Days later on Tuesday (October 9), Lana clapped back: “u know the addy. Pull up anytime. Say it to my face. But if I were you- I wouldn’t,” she wrote to Azealia.

“I won’t not f–k you the f–k up. Period,” she added. “Banks. u coulda been the greatest female rapper alive but u blew it. dont take it out on the only person who had ur back.”

Azealia then posted an alleged screenshot of a text exchange with Kanye, in which he says she “never blew it. There’s so much more to do.”

See all of the tweets below.

Click inside to read the rest of the tweets…

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Azealia Banks, Lana Del Rey

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Donald Trump says he likes Taylor Swift less after her political post - TMZ
  • Bella Hadid got birthday wishes from boyfriend The Weeknd - Just Jared Jr
  • Jennifer Garner said yes to everything on The Ellen Show - TooFab
  • Get to know Chewing Gum star Michaela Coel - Lainey Gossip
  • Troian Bellisario welcomes baby girl with husband Patrick J. Adams - Just Jared Jr
  • Are Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx moving into a $56 Million NYC penthouse? - Gossip Cop