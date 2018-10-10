Top Stories
Channing Tatum &amp; Jessie J: New Couple Alert?!

Channing Tatum & Jessie J: New Couple Alert?!

Kylie Jenner Makes a Big Reveal About Her Lips

Kylie Jenner Makes a Big Reveal About Her Lips

Enrique Iglesias Talks About Sex Life with Anna Kournikova After Welcoming Their Twins

Enrique Iglesias Talks About Sex Life with Anna Kournikova After Welcoming Their Twins

Something Happened with the Extras on the 'Joker' Set (Details)

Something Happened with the Extras on the 'Joker' Set (Details)

Wed, 10 October 2018 at 5:12 pm

Lana Del Rey Sends a Message on Her T-Shirt Amid Azealia Banks Drama

Lana Del Rey Sends a Message on Her T-Shirt Amid Azealia Banks Drama

Lana Del Rey sent a message on her tee after calling out Azealia Banks.

The 33-year-old songstress was spotted out and about with some gal pals on Tuesday afternoon (October 10) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lana Del Rey

Lana was sporting a simple white tee that was embroidered with the phrase, “Fresh out of f**ks.”

That same day, Lana fought back after Azealia criticized Lana‘s criticism of Kanye West‘s endorsement of Donald Trump.

It looks like Lana‘s shirt may have been a response to all the drama.

Make sure to get all the details on what went down.
Just Jared on Facebook
lana del rey steps out after calling out azalea banks 01
lana del rey steps out after calling out azalea banks 02
lana del rey steps out after calling out azalea banks 03
lana del rey steps out after calling out azalea banks 04
lana del rey steps out after calling out azalea banks 05
lana del rey steps out after calling out azalea banks 06
lana del rey steps out after calling out azalea banks 07

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Lana Del Rey

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Harvey Weinstein was spotted trying to keep a low profile in Connecticut - TMZ
  • This DWTS Jr dancer has Kim Kardashian's vote! - Just Jared Jr
  • People are totally freaking out about this celeb's rare appearance at the 2018 AMAs - TooFab
  • Busy Philipps is opening up about a lot in her upcoming memoir - Lainey Gossip
  • You're going to have to wait a little longer for new Lauren Jauregui music - Just Jared Jr
  • This couple did not get secretly married - Gossip Cop