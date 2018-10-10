Lana Del Rey Sends a Message on Her T-Shirt Amid Azealia Banks Drama

Lana Del Rey sent a message on her tee after calling out Azealia Banks.

The 33-year-old songstress was spotted out and about with some gal pals on Tuesday afternoon (October 10) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Lana was sporting a simple white tee that was embroidered with the phrase, “Fresh out of f**ks.”

That same day, Lana fought back after Azealia criticized Lana‘s criticism of Kanye West‘s endorsement of Donald Trump.

It looks like Lana‘s shirt may have been a response to all the drama.

