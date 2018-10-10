Top Stories
Kylie Jenner Makes a Big Reveal About Her Lips

Kylie Jenner Makes a Big Reveal About Her Lips

Enrique Iglesias Talks About Sex Life with Anna Kournikova After Welcoming Their Twins

Enrique Iglesias Talks About Sex Life with Anna Kournikova After Welcoming Their Twins

Verne Troyer's Cause of Death Released

Verne Troyer's Cause of Death Released

Something Happened with the Extras on the 'Joker' Set (Details)

Something Happened with the Extras on the 'Joker' Set (Details)

Wed, 10 October 2018 at 4:14 pm

Maggie Gyllenhaal's 'The Deuce' Character Inspired Her to Make Directorial Debut!

Maggie Gyllenhaal's 'The Deuce' Character Inspired Her to Make Directorial Debut!

Maggie Gyllenhaal made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday (October 9) and explained that her role as Candy on The Deuce influenced her decision to helm the upcoming screen adaption of Elena Ferrante’s popular novel The Lost Daughter.

“I think I was in some ways inspired by Candy,” the 40-year-old actress revealed. “To be totally honest with you, I’m not proud of this, but I don’t know if I felt entitled to do it before. I’ve always been a lover of movies and I’ve always been a storyteller but I think I kind of thought I had to put it in my acting.”

Maggie went on to explain that she decided to consider filmmaking when she discovered Elena‘s 2006 book. She wrote to the Italian author, who uses a pseudonym, and was pretty surprised when she received the rights to make the movie.

“It blew my mind,” Maggie continued. “I asked her if I could have the rights to write and direct it and then I got scared, which I think is fair enough, and I said to the publishers, ‘Hey, look can I have an out? What if we can’t get the money with me directing it? What if I have to act in it?’ And (the response) came back from her, ‘No, I only want to give you the rights if you direct it.’”


Maggie Gyllenhaal Makes Her Directorial Debut After Writing a Letter

FYI: Maggie is wearing a Peter Pilotto dress.
Just Jared on Facebook
maggie gyllenhaals the deuce character inspired her to make directorial debut 01
maggie gyllenhaals the deuce character inspired her to make directorial debut 02
maggie gyllenhaals the deuce character inspired her to make directorial debut 03

Credit: Mike Coppola; Photos: Getty, NBC
Posted to: Maggie Gyllenhaal

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Harvey Weinstein was spotted trying to keep a low profile in Connecticut - TMZ
  • This DWTS Jr dancer has Kim Kardashian's vote! - Just Jared Jr
  • People are totally freaking out about this celeb's rare appearance at the 2018 AMAs - TooFab
  • Busy Philipps is opening up about a lot in her upcoming memoir - Lainey Gossip
  • You're going to have to wait a little longer for new Lauren Jauregui music - Just Jared Jr
  • This couple did not get secretly married - Gossip Cop