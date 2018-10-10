Maggie Gyllenhaal's 'The Deuce' Character Inspired Her to Make Directorial Debut!

Maggie Gyllenhaal made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday (October 9) and explained that her role as Candy on The Deuce influenced her decision to helm the upcoming screen adaption of Elena Ferrante’s popular novel The Lost Daughter.

“I think I was in some ways inspired by Candy,” the 40-year-old actress revealed. “To be totally honest with you, I’m not proud of this, but I don’t know if I felt entitled to do it before. I’ve always been a lover of movies and I’ve always been a storyteller but I think I kind of thought I had to put it in my acting.”

Maggie went on to explain that she decided to consider filmmaking when she discovered Elena‘s 2006 book. She wrote to the Italian author, who uses a pseudonym, and was pretty surprised when she received the rights to make the movie.

“It blew my mind,” Maggie continued. “I asked her if I could have the rights to write and direct it and then I got scared, which I think is fair enough, and I said to the publishers, ‘Hey, look can I have an out? What if we can’t get the money with me directing it? What if I have to act in it?’ And (the response) came back from her, ‘No, I only want to give you the rights if you direct it.’”



