Malin Akerman & Jack Donnelly Are Such a Cute Couple!

Malin Akerman and Jack Donnelly hold hands while going for a stroll on Tuesday (October 9) in Studio City, Calif.

The 40-year-old actress and the 32-year-old actor grabbed lunch together that afternoon.

Malin and Jack, who have been engaged since last October, looked so cute on their day date and they were spotted engaging in a little bit of PDA.

On Wednesday, Malin posted this message on Instagram: “Today is #worldmentalhealthday and I wanted to share with you that I am part of the Movement to Bring Emotions Back! My friend @christiemann1 has created ‘The Adventures of Lil’ Sass,’ an emotional wellness children’s book series with stories and tools to help adults and children have a happier, healthier, more responsible relationship with their emotions.”