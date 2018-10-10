Margot Robbie Sports Baby Bump as Sharon Tate on 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' Set

Margot Robbie is sporting a baby bump on set.

The 28-year-old actress was seen filming a scene for Quentin Tarantino‘s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood on Tuesday night (October 9) in Los Angeles. Margot plays the role of Sharon Tate, who was almost 9 months pregnant when she was murdered by Charles Manson‘s cult members.

Also seen on the set that evening was Emile Hirsch, who plays the role of Jay Sebring. Jay was killed the same night as Sharon.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood will be released in July of 2019.